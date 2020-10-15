Alma M. "Snook" McDonaldLouisville - 95, of Louisville, passed away October 14, 2020.She retired from Paramount Foods in Louisville.She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ida (Teady) Seybold, Blanche Seay, and Catherine Tungate; two brothers, Johnny and Harley "Dan" Leffew; and her niece Patricia Branham Riegling.Survivors include her son, Larry G. McDonald (Cindy); grandchildren, Frank McDonald (Amy) and Amanda Brewer (Kyle); 4 great-grandchildren, Zachary and Brayden McDonald, Nolan and Carson Brewer; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews.She will be laid to rest in Chenoweth Run Cemetery.Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road is in charge of arrangements.