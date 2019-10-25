Services
Alma Ruth McAfee


1918 - 2019
Alma Ruth McAfee Obituary
Alma Ruth McAfee

Louisville - Alma Ruth Tinsley McAfee, age 101 of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019. She was born July 6, 1918 to the late Liege and Dellia Tinsley. Alma cared for a Cerebal Palsy child for thirty years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Othar G. McAfee; one granddaughter, Denise Murphy.

Alma is survived by her children, Gerald C. McAfee, Linda Brennan (Jerry), and Ronnie Dale McAfee; four grandchildren, Jerry Clayton Brennan, Dawn Renee McAfee, Monique Alisa Fields, and Judy Dermeritt; six great-grandchildren, Haley Slaton, Jonathan Brennan, Stephanie Fields, Aron Fields, Alex Murphy, and Elizabeth Paige Murphy.

Funeral services will be 12 PM on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Rockford View United Baptist Church, 2513 Wilkerson Ave. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 - 8 PM on Sunday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Shively Area Ministries.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
