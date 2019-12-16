|
Alma Scherzer Lile
Louisville - of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on December 15, 2019.
She retired from Belknap Hardware after 45 years of service. Alma then went on to work at Paul's Fruit Market for 25 years and "retired" at the age of 91. She was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church.
Alma was born on September 20, 1924 in Louisville, KY to the late Jacob and Marie Scherzer. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Matherly; and her sister, Dorothy Thieneman.
Alma is survived by her son, Richard Lile (Theresa) and daughter, Janice Johnson (Tony); brother, Edwin Scherzer; grandchildren, Gregory Lile (Cheri), Brian Lile, Sarah Martin (Jeremy), Meredith Lile, Jeffrey Lile (Jackie); great-grandchildren, Gregory Lile, II, Alexis Martin, Dylan Lile and Payton Martin.
A special thanks to the Earthly Angels at Nazareth Home, for their loving care and compassion for Alma. Also to her loving nieces and nephews, Dave & Diane Thieneman and Mary Lynn & Troy Legel.
Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A mass will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 am at the Nazareth Home (2000 Newburg Road, Louisville, KY 40205), burial will follow at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019