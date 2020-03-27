Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Alma Sue Justice

Alma Sue Justice Obituary
Alma Sue Justice

Louisville - Alma Sue Justice passed away on March 23, 2020 at Jewish Hospital after a short illness.

She was born June 24,1938 in Neon, Kentucky and was the beloved daughter of the late Jason Lewis Holbrook and Sabra Hillman. She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, and worked as an X-ray Technician in Lexington and Louisville until she started a family. She was an accomplished pianist and played for the Church growing up. She was an avid bridge player, as well as a tennis and golfer at Hunting Creek Country Club. She was a member of various volunteer organizations, including Kosair Children's Hospital. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Dewey J. Justice.

She is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Justice Blythe (David) and son, David D. Justice(Cristina);grandchildren, David R. Blythe, Jr., Barrett J. Blythe, Isaac D. Justice and Holden C. Justice.

She was the most wonderful wife, mother, daughter and friend. She always put others' needs ahead of her own.

A celebration of Sue's life will be held when circumstances permit. Arrangements are under the direction of Pearson's.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be donated to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
