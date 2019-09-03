|
|
Alonna Green (Tinka Mama)
Louisville - 44 went to her heavenly home on August 24, 2019. Alonna was born on January 31, 1975 and raised by her parents Kathleen and Nathaniel Stewart in Louisville, Kentucky.
The Lord creates and provides for everyone He creates and He provided Alonna with a God fearing, spirit filled, and an abundant special unique life.
Alonna entered the Jefferson County Public School's unique Churchill Park School. A school known for their specialized Infant Stimulation and Functional Mental Disabilities (FMD) Programs. She entered the school at age three and was there until she graduated at age 22 in June 1997.
Alonna was non-verbal but responsive and she used her eyes, arms, and hands to communicate with others. She identified and acknowledged family and familiar people with a touch or with one of her sweet smiles.
At age 38, Alonna went to live at the Cedar Lake Lodge, a private not-for-profit organization that originally incorporated out of common concern for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
At Cedar Lake, they believe in offering residential and community services with excellence, to maximize the unique abilities, safety, health, welfare, and self-esteem of each person they serve.
Proceeding Alonna in death was her grandparents Margaret and George Moore Sr., Nathaniel Stewart, Sr., and Mary Faye (Eddie Faye); Aunts Margaret Snead and Brenda Walters; and Uncle George Moore, III.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving parents Kathleen and Nathaniel Stewart Jr; Grandparents DuBonnet Alexander-Stewart (Marcel Baker), God Sisters ShaRubia Buchanon and Shanika Clayton, Uncles Willie Walters, Al Stewart, and Mark Stewart; Aunts Dottie Ellis and Yvette Williams (Stephen), a whole host of family, friends, and her loving, caring, and heart-warming Cedar Lake Lodge family.
Funeral services will be 12 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Rd Louisville, KY 40218. Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-12 PM.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019