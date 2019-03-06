Services
A.D. Porter & Son-Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Spirit of Love Center
4107 W. Market St.
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Spirit of Love Center
4107 W. Market St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alphonso Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alphonso Mandel Young

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alphonso Mandel Young Obituary
Alphonso Mandel Young

Louisville - 56, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.

Alphonso was preceded in death by his sister Twana Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Vivienne Young; parents, Christine and Alphonso Young (Rosita); siblings, Martina and Letisha Young, Tonia Baylor, Wayne Graham, Jonathan Wilson and Angela Fuller, In Loves Pastors Derek and Claressa Wilson.

Visitation: 5pm-8pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Spirit of Love Center, 4107 W. Market St., also visitation: 11am -12pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the church with funeral service to follow at noon. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now