|
|
Alphonso Mandel Young
Louisville - 56, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019.
Alphonso was preceded in death by his sister Twana Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Vivienne Young; parents, Christine and Alphonso Young (Rosita); siblings, Martina and Letisha Young, Tonia Baylor, Wayne Graham, Jonathan Wilson and Angela Fuller, In Loves Pastors Derek and Claressa Wilson.
Visitation: 5pm-8pm Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Spirit of Love Center, 4107 W. Market St., also visitation: 11am -12pm Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the church with funeral service to follow at noon. Burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 6, 2019