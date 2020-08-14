Alston E. Alexander, Jr.
Louisville - 91, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his son, Alfred Alexander; brothers, James and Jerome Alexander.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Alexander; children, Gregory Alexander (Alicia), Alvin Alexander (Phyllis), Angel Allen; siblings, Mary A. Hammond, Hattie J. Greer (Bozie); 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10am-11am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 3112 W. Broadway with funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial: Calvary Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.