1/1
Alston E. Alexander Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alston E. Alexander, Jr.

Louisville - 91, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his son, Alfred Alexander; brothers, James and Jerome Alexander.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Alexander; children, Gregory Alexander (Alicia), Alvin Alexander (Phyllis), Angel Allen; siblings, Mary A. Hammond, Hattie J. Greer (Bozie); 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10am-11am Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 3112 W. Broadway with funeral service to follow at 11am. Burial: Calvary Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved