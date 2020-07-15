1/1
Alta Lee Kulmer
1923 - 2020
Alta Lee Kulmer

Louisville - Alta Lee Kulmer, 97, passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020. She was born on April 26, 1923 in Cedar Springs, KY to the late, Robert and Mable (Martin) Compton. She was an 80 year member of Kenwood Baptist Church @ Victory Memorial, and she loved to garden and fish at Dale Hollow Lake. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kulmer. Left to cherish her memory are her sister, Mattie Hamilton; and aunt (Sister) Opal Hendricks; and numerous cousins. Funeral service for Mrs. Kulmer will be held at 1 pm Friday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be after 11 am until the time of service on Friday. Memorial gifts may be made to her church or Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
JUL
17
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
3601 Taylor Blvd
Louisville, KY 402152691
5023685811
