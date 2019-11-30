Services
Jeffersonville - Funeral services for Alta Mae Shain, 86, of Jeffersonville, IN, will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 2515 Veterans Parkway, Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 PM on Monday and after 10 AM on Tuesday at the funeral home. She passed away peacefully on November 29, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 19, 1933 in Campbellsville, KY to the late C.L. and Mae Catherine Harmon. She graduated from Middleburg High School in 1951 and then earned an Associate's Degree from Campbellsville College in 1955. Alta started teaching in Grayson County and ended up coming home to teach in a one room schoolhouse in Casey County grades 1-8. She was a member of Rolling Fields Baptist Church since 1960 where she also taught Sunday School for 30 years. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, and was a member of the Colgate Quilters for the past 20 years. She also volunteered at Clark Memorial Hospital for 20 years. Edwin coached baseball and softball and she was always involved with the GRC Little League and softball teams at Rolling Fields Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 plus years, Edwin H. Shain; and siblings, Joyce Hack and Crit Harmon.

She was survived by her son, Tim Shain (Pam); daughters, Linda Propes and Donna Shain; grandchildren, Roger Lee Propes, Joyce Duncanson, Ian Anderson Shain, Mary Kathleen Shain and Emily Mae Shain; and six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Colgate Quilters, National MS Society Kentucky Chapter, or Rolling Fields Baptist Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
