Pastor Alton H. Willoughby
Louisville - 89, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
He was the former Pastor of Lanier Memorial Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Katie Willoughby; children, Roosevelt, Jr. (Nancy), Kenneth D. (Penelope) and Carol A. (Stephen) Jones; siblings, Esther, Rose, Robert, Mary, Alma, Alton; 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 5-8 pm Monday, June 24, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral: 11 am Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Lanier Memorial Baptist Church, 4238 Hale Ave. Burial: Highland Memory Gardens, Mt. Washington, KY.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 21, 2019