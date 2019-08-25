|
Alton "Jay" Wiggins, Jr.
Louisville - Alton "Jay" Wiggins, Jr., 74, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Wiggins; Daughter, Rose Mary Baker; Sons, James, Bradley, Richard Wiggins; Sisters, Barbara Henry and Lorraine Willoughby; 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. His visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019