Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Alton Wiggins
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
Alton "Jay" Wiggins Jr.


1945 - 2019
Alton "Jay" Wiggins Jr. Obituary
Alton "Jay" Wiggins, Jr.

Louisville - Alton "Jay" Wiggins, Jr., 74, entered into rest on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Mary Wiggins; Daughter, Rose Mary Baker; Sons, James, Bradley, Richard Wiggins; Sisters, Barbara Henry and Lorraine Willoughby; 5 grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. His visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 25, 2019
