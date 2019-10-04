Resources
More Obituaries for Alvera Filbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvera Filbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvera Filbert Obituary
Alvera Filbert

Louisville - went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2019. Alvera worked in administration at Our Savior Lutheran Church where she was also a long time member.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Alice Johnson, and sisters, Juanita Sundal and Patricia Frisk.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 58 years, Bernhard W. Filbert; children, Chandra E. Crawley (Shawn), Randall Filbert (Marianne), and Mark Filbert; and sister, Geraldine Pool; and brother, Merrill Johnson.

A Memorial Service will be held in Alvera's name on October 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Parkway, Louisville. Reverend Charles Fausel to officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Neptune Society of Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made in Alvera's name to the or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.