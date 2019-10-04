|
Alvera Filbert
Louisville - went to be with her Heavenly Father on October 3, 2019. Alvera worked in administration at Our Savior Lutheran Church where she was also a long time member.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Alice Johnson, and sisters, Juanita Sundal and Patricia Frisk.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of 58 years, Bernhard W. Filbert; children, Chandra E. Crawley (Shawn), Randall Filbert (Marianne), and Mark Filbert; and sister, Geraldine Pool; and brother, Merrill Johnson.
A Memorial Service will be held in Alvera's name on October 12, 2019 at 1:00pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 8305 Nottingham Parkway, Louisville. Reverend Charles Fausel to officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to The Neptune Society of Kentucky.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alvera's name to the or the Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019