Resources
More Obituaries for Alvera Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvera W. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alvera W. Johnson Obituary
Alvera W. Johnson

Alvera W. Johnson, 91, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.

Alvera was born on October 9, 1928 to Eddie F. Ellison and Roy White in Kingston Springs, TN.

Alvera is survived by her husband Jessie; brothers Bobby and Joe Pegram; daughters Olevia Porter, Betty Hughes, Beverly Jackson, Tina Adams, and Linder Williams (Charles); sons James Clayton Williams and Larry Williams (Dinnita); 23 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Ave., Louisville, KY 40211. The funeral to follow at 11:30 AM.

Arrangements entrusted to Spring Valley Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alvera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -