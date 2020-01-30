|
|
Alvera W. Johnson
Alvera W. Johnson, 91, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020.
Alvera was born on October 9, 1928 to Eddie F. Ellison and Roy White in Kingston Springs, TN.
Alvera is survived by her husband Jessie; brothers Bobby and Joe Pegram; daughters Olevia Porter, Betty Hughes, Beverly Jackson, Tina Adams, and Linder Williams (Charles); sons James Clayton Williams and Larry Williams (Dinnita); 23 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 4033 Vermont Ave., Louisville, KY 40211. The funeral to follow at 11:30 AM.
Arrangements entrusted to Spring Valley Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020