Alvia G. Onkst
Louisville - Alvia G. Onkst, 88, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born on January 15, 1932 to the late Robert and Martha Marlow Onkst. Alvia retired from the Hillerich and Bradsby Company where he worked in the golf club department.
Alvia is survived by his wife Gloria Becker Onkst; daughters, Ann Brotzge (David) and Marty Onkst (Amarjeet Luthra); son, Jimmy Onkst; Grandsons, Dylan and Drew Onkst.
Because of his love of horses and the Kentucky Wildcats, the family ask that you pick your favorite horse and continue to cheer the Kentucky Widcats in Alvia's memory.
Funeral services will be private for family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations call be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. www.RattermanBrothers.com