Alvin A. Brunner
Louisville - 91, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
He was a retired finance officer for the old Coldwell Mortgage Co. Al was a WWII Navy veteran and member of Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, where he volunteered on the finance committee and served as an usher. He also was a past board member of MSD.
Al was preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna Brunner; wife, Mary Jo Brunner; infant son, Alvin Jr.; daughter, Geraldine Lynn Brunner and son, Mike Brunner.
He is survived by his son, Tim Brunner (Tammy); grandchildren, Michael Brunner (Jennifer), Star Obrist, Alicia, Sean, Amanda, Cassy (Ty), Travis (Katie), Kyle (Stephanie) and Alex Brunner (Ashley) and Alexa Abrams (Zack); numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Al's funeral service will be held Saturday, May 11th at 10 a.m. at Lynnhurst United Church of Christ, 4401 Taylor Blvd. with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 10th at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to his church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019