Alvin F. Feige
Alvin F. Feige, Jr.

Louisville - Alvin F. Feige, Jr., 83, died Sunday, May 10, 2020 at his home.

He was a chemist and retired from National Tobacco Company. He was a 1955 graduate of Flaget High School where he was valedictorian and played basketball and football. He earned a tennis scholarship from Bellarmine College, graduated from there in 1959 and was inducted into their Hall of Fame. He was an avid UK fan, loved to play golf, go to the casino and travel with family and friends. He was a member of St. Bridgid Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin F, Sr. and Dorothy Hannah Feige.

He was a family man and is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Sue Lankswert Feige; children, Cindy Glass (Greg), Al Feige (Debbie), Mary Lawson (Dave) and John Feige (Martha); grandchildren, Nick Feige, Christie Embrey (Jeremy Stumler), Catherine and Lizzie Glass, Alli McClendon (Nate), Matt Lawson, Connor, Jacob and Joseph Feige; and great grandchildren, Cooper and Parker Embrey.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 11 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Cindy and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. We all have nothing but wonderful memories of your Dad. Love and prayers from all the Flaherty's.
Alice Robinson
Friend
May 12, 2020
