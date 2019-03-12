Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home
Alvin J. "A.J." Hettinger Sr.

Louisville - Alvin J. "A.J." Hettinger Sr., 83, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. A.J. leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 62 years Cora "Betty" Hettinger, children Jay Hettinger (Carol), Connie Webb (Dennis), Rick Hettinger (Kathy) and Sheri Frost, ten grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and siblings Milton Hettinger, Shirley Guelda, Pat Guelda, Fred Mike and Bruce Mike.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 12pm in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 2-8pm at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
