Floyds Knobs - Alvin L. "Doc" Leidolf, 94, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Alvin was a United States Army veteran that proudly served his country during WWII. He retired from International Harvester and was a life-long member of St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church.



He was born on October 23, 1924 in Floyd County, Indiana to the late Earl and Minnie (Striegel) Leidolf. Alvin was also preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Fessel) Leidolf; and sisters, Vada Thomas, Ruth King, Deanna Smith and Earlene Dean.



Alvin is survived by his daughters, Suzan Didat (Regis), Jill Fischer (David), Elaine Davis (Allan), Emily Lundy (Mark); sons, John Leidolf, Roger Leidolf; grandchildren, Regina and Rachel Didat, Justin Leidolf (Emily) and Jena Miller (J.P.), Courtney Brutscher (Barrett), Lindsey Horty (Chris), Drew Davis, Paige Martin (Josh), Ross, Olivia, and Sarah Lundy; seven great-grandchildren with two more on the way.



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (3309 Ballard Lane, New Albany). His funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, at St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church with burial and military honors to follow in the church cemetery.



Contributions in Alvin's memory may be made to St. Mary of the Knobs Catholic Church (5719 Saint Marys Road, Floyds Knobs, IN 47119). To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com