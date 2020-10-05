1/1
Alvin M. Sandfort
1929 - 2020
Alvin M. Sandfort

Louisville - Alvin M. Sandfort, 91, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.

He was born in Louisville on June 9, 1929 to the late Christian and Paula Sandfort. Alvin was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and a member of St. Martha Catholic Church. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Alvin retired after 38 years as a photoengraver for Standard Gravure.

His wife, Mary Ann, preceded him in death July 14, 2019.

Survivors include his five children, Becky Hunt (Hugh), Debbie Osting (Tim), Gregory Sandfort (Anita), Susan Stewart (Ben) and Christopher Sandfort (Julie); 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8th from St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Scholarship Fund at St. Xavier High School. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
09:00 AM
at the church
OCT
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Memories & Condolences
October 5, 2020
Alvin and Mary Ann were such wonderful people. My late husband (Bill) and I had some fun times with them. They were a very devoted couple...to each other , their family and their Catholic faith. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. God Bless. Jean Feger
Jean Feger
Friend
