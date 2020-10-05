Alvin M. Sandfort
Louisville - Alvin M. Sandfort, 91, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was born in Louisville on June 9, 1929 to the late Christian and Paula Sandfort. Alvin was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and a member of St. Martha Catholic Church. He served his country in the Air Force during the Korean War. Alvin retired after 38 years as a photoengraver for Standard Gravure.
His wife, Mary Ann, preceded him in death July 14, 2019.
Survivors include his five children, Becky Hunt (Hugh), Debbie Osting (Tim), Gregory Sandfort (Anita), Susan Stewart (Ben) and Christopher Sandfort (Julie); 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 8th from St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane, followed by burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Scholarship Fund at St. Xavier High School. Ratterman and Sons on Bardstown Road is caring for the family and online condolences may be shared at www.ratterman.com
.