Alvina Eloise Frith
Alvina Eloise (Kramer) Frith passed away at Jefferson Manor Nursing Home on October 8, 2019 at the age of 97. Alvina was born December 2, 1921 in Tell City, IN. She was the sixth of nine children, born to the late William and Martha (Turner) Kramer.
After growing up in Tell City, IN she sought employment in the Indianapolis, IN area where she met and married her husband Thomas "Ed/Eddie" Edmund Frith. Soon after, they moved to Louisville, KY to raise their family.
Alvina is preceded in death by her parents, William and Martha (Turner) Kramer, her husband Thomas Edmund Frith, and eight siblings.
Alvina is lovingly remembered by her daughter, Karen Anderson (Chuck) of Brandenburg, KY; her son, Thomas E Frith Jr. (Vickie Grisanti) of Louisville, KY; her grandchildren, Stephen, Amy, Chad, and Charles; seven great grandsons; and several nieces and nephews.
Alvina was a lifetime Homemaker, Sunday School Teacher, Girl Scout leader and very active elementary school PTA member. Her last home was ShalomTower where she resided for thirty years. She was active in volunteering for social events there and helping with the Tower Topics newsletter. She had many wonderful friends there over those years.
The private service of remembrance and celebration of life will be held at the home of a loved one.
She will be eternally loved and missed by all.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019