Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Lurding
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce M. Lurding

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyce M. Lurding Obituary
Alyce M. Lurding

Louisville - Alyce M. Lurding, age 91, of Louisville, KY, peacefully passed away November 28, 2019, with family by her side.

She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She actively volunteered at the Walden School and the Home Builders Association of Louisville. She loved to garden and visit the beach.

She was preceded in death by her parents (Miles and Margaret Bishop), her sister (Rosemary Sheu), her son (Chip Lurding), her grandson (Matt Bumba), and her loving husband of 64 years (Eugene Lurding). Survivors include her brother Bob Bishop (Joann), son Douglas Lurding, her daughter Robin Beck (David), and son David Lurding (Brenda), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 4-6 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with a private funeral service following.

Contributions can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -