|
|
Alyce M. Lurding
Louisville - Alyce M. Lurding, age 91, of Louisville, KY, peacefully passed away November 28, 2019, with family by her side.
She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Academy. She actively volunteered at the Walden School and the Home Builders Association of Louisville. She loved to garden and visit the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents (Miles and Margaret Bishop), her sister (Rosemary Sheu), her son (Chip Lurding), her grandson (Matt Bumba), and her loving husband of 64 years (Eugene Lurding). Survivors include her brother Bob Bishop (Joann), son Douglas Lurding, her daughter Robin Beck (David), and son David Lurding (Brenda), 5 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 4-6 pm Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with a private funeral service following.
Contributions can be made to Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019