Amanda Brooke Musselman
Louisville - Amanda Brooke Musselman, 33, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
She was born on August 26, 1985 in Louisville, Kentucky to Richard and Becky Musselman. She is preceded in death by Grandparents, Rita Brewer, Dennis Robinson, Barbara Musselman, Donald Musselman, Dorsey Robinson, and Mary Robinson.
Amanda is survived by her Mother, Becky (Kevin ) Brashear, Father, Richard Musselman, Sons, Jaylen Murray, and Matthew Moore, Sister, Amber Gunter, Brother, Nicholas Brashear, Grandmother, Joyce Messinger, Grandfather, Gary Messinger, Step-Grandfather, Leon Brashear, Step-Grandmother, Rachel Brashear, Step-Grandmother, Donna Robinson.
A gathering for Amanda's family and friends will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). A celebration of her life will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the funeral home with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 1600 Newburg Rd, Louisville, Kentucky.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Amanda's memory can be made to her son's Jaylen and Matthew trust funds, in care of Becky and Kevin Brashear.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019