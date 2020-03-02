|
Amanda Jane Michael Thompson
Louisville - Amanda Jane Michael Thompson, 86, passed away March 1, 2020.
She was born in Martinsville, IN and graduated from Eastern High School, Louisville, KY and from Christian College, Columbia, MO.
She met her loving husband, Cletus, while working at Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance. She came home one day and told her mom "I saw the man I'm going to marry!" She was faithful and active in her church, Christ Church United Methodist, Louisville, KY. She was a member of DAR, Louisville Women's Club, and TWIGS for Norton's Children's Hospital, while volunteering by recording for the Kentucky School for the Blind and the Edison House. She loved life and most of all her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and doting grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter James Michael and Juliet Elizabeth Baldwin Michael, and her adored husband, Cletus William Thompson, of 55 years.
She is survived by her son, Michael James Thompson, Louisville, KY; daughter, Susan Elizabeth Gault, Lexington, KY; and granddaughter, Amanda Elizabeth Gault, Lexington, KY.
She was loved by everyone and touched so many hearts. She was a true blessing on this earth and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
We truly appreciate the loving caregivers for both our mother and father.
Funeral service will be at 12 Noon on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Christ Church United Methodist, 4614 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY and will be laid to rest following in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Memorials to: Christ Church United Methodist or
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020