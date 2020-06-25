Amanda Kay Colton
Amanda Kay Colton

Louisville - Amanda Kay Colton, 59, of Jeffersonville, IN, passed away after a long battle with ALS on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

Amanda worked as a travel agent for many years, before working in her greatest role as mother and wife. She was creative and passionate about the arts. Amanda loved weaving baskets, painting, and writing and enjoyed using her talents in writing four novels.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bill Smith.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 25 years, Rich Colton; son, Nicholas Colton; mother, Joan Smith; and brother, Jeff Smith.

A Memorial Service for Amanda will be at 4 PM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. Memorial visitation will be from 2-4 PM on July 3 at the funeral home.

The family would like to offer a special thanks to the CNA Oh and Nurse Tammy and to all of their friends at Hosparus of Southern Indiana for the love and care that they showed to Amanda and to her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hosparus of Southern Indiana and to the ALS Association Kentucky Chapter. Condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
JUL
3
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
