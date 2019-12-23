Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Amanda Kay Mead Obituary
Amanda Kay Mead

Louisville - passed away suddenly Sunday, December 22, 2019.

She was a graduate of KCD and Vanderbilt University.

Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph James and Genevieve Ruth King and Robert and Doris Mead.

She is survived by her daughter, Ella Kingsley Goldsmith; mother, Sandra Mead; father, Robert Mead; sisters, Kristen Hudson (Chris) and Michelle Mead; brothers, Max and Maverick Mead; niece, Kaylyn Hudson and nephew, Jameson Hudson.

Her memorial visitation will be held Thursday, December 26th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers - East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019
