Amanda Kay Mead
Louisville - passed away suddenly Sunday, December 22, 2019.
She was a graduate of KCD and Vanderbilt University.
Amanda was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph James and Genevieve Ruth King and Robert and Doris Mead.
She is survived by her daughter, Ella Kingsley Goldsmith; mother, Sandra Mead; father, Robert Mead; sisters, Kristen Hudson (Chris) and Michelle Mead; brothers, Max and Maverick Mead; niece, Kaylyn Hudson and nephew, Jameson Hudson.
Her memorial visitation will be held Thursday, December 26th from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. The memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. at Ratterman Brothers - East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019