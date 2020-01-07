Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church
426 So.15th Street
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Joshua Tabernacle Baptist Church
426 So.15th Street
Louisville, KY
Burial
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Kentucky Veterans Cemetery
Radcliff, KY
Amanda Lee Williams

Amanda Lee Williams Obituary
Amanda Lee Williams

Louisville - 89 passed away January 6, 2020.

She retired from Federal Reserve Bank and was a member of Joshua Tabernacle

Baptist Church.

Survivors include her sister, Mattie L. Gordan and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church, 426 So.15th Street. (40203) with

Funeral services following. Burial: 10 am Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
