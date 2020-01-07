|
|
Amanda Lee Williams
Louisville - 89 passed away January 6, 2020.
She retired from Federal Reserve Bank and was a member of Joshua Tabernacle
Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Mattie L. Gordan and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 10-12 noon Saturday at the church, 426 So.15th Street. (40203) with
Funeral services following. Burial: 10 am Monday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, Radcliff, KY. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020