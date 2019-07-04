|
Amanda Leigh Ferrand-Purdy
35 of Louisville, KY lost her brave and courageous battle from cancer on June 30, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Amanda is survived by her two children, Aiden Anthony Ferrand, Landon Alexander Purdy; father, Andy (Susy Ferrand) Ferrand, mother, Celia Ferrand; sister, Andrea Christine Ferrand. A celebration of Amanda's life will be 6:00 PM, Monday, July 8 at Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory, 481 W. Main Street Greenwood, Indiana 46142 with a gathering from 4:00 PM to service time. You are invited to read Amanda's obituary at www.wilsonstpierre.com, where you may sign the guest book and leave a personal message for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 4, 2019