Services
Manakee Funeral Home
2098 Leitchfield Road
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
769-6341
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Elizabethtown, KY
View Map
Amber Pepin Obituary
Amber Pepin

Elizabethtown - Amber Marie Pepin, age 24, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold L. and Catherine M. Boyer; and an uncle, Ed Walden.

She is survived by her parents, Richard and Mary Ann Boyer of Elizabethtown; a brother, Everett Boyer; an aunt, Michelle Walden; three cousins, Chad, Andrew, and Logan Walden, all of Shelbyville; grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Walden of Louisville; and her best friend, Tiffany Apple of Elizabethtown.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial will be at the Hibernia Christian Church Cemetery in Charlestown, IN.

Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday 9:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
