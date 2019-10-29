|
Amber Pepin
Elizabethtown - Amber Marie Pepin, age 24, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold L. and Catherine M. Boyer; and an uncle, Ed Walden.
She is survived by her parents, Richard and Mary Ann Boyer of Elizabethtown; a brother, Everett Boyer; an aunt, Michelle Walden; three cousins, Chad, Andrew, and Logan Walden, all of Shelbyville; grandparents, Kenneth and Mary Walden of Louisville; and her best friend, Tiffany Apple of Elizabethtown.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial will be at the Hibernia Christian Church Cemetery in Charlestown, IN.
Visitation will be Friday from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Saturday 9:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at the Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019