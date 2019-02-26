Services
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 937-6400
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Louisville - Amelia J. Blaydes, of Louisville passed away Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Bowling Green Medical Center.

Amelia was owner/operator of J.B Janitorial Company, and she was a member of Grace Crossing Church. Amelia was met at the gates of heaven by her grandson Daryl, great-granddaughter Ilena and son in law James. She has left behind to cherish her memory her four children Milford Blaydes(Cindy), Daryl Blaydes, Tina Byrd and Tammy Smith (Daryle). Nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren also her sister Edna Williamson and half-brother Todd.

Funeral service for Amelia will be Thursday 2:00P.M. February 28, 2019 at advantage funeral home Hardy Chapel 10907 Dixie Hwy. Burial will follow in Bethany cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 P.M to 8 P.M at the funeral home Wednesday February 27, 2019.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019
