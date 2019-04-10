|
|
Amelia Madison McTyeire
- - Amelia Madison McTyeire, 58, died on April 6, after a year's battle with Ovarian Cancer. She is survived by her husband, Todd Scott; daughter, Kristin Goose (Robin Durham); parents, Sherry and Holland McTyeire; brother, Quint McTyeire (Tippi) and their children, Holland VI and Madison; sister, Mary Radle (Tom) and their daughters, Michelle Reddin (Michael) and their baby, Etta Jay; Jennifer Smith (Jordan), and Kathryn Radle (Stephen); and Amy's adored grandsons, Ryland and Eli.
Amy attended the University of Kentucky and graduated from The University of Louisville in 1981. She devoted her entire career to the City of Louisville; first with the Finance Department, then the Louisville Zoo and for the last 20 years as the Director of Finance for the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Amy and Todd have enjoyed living in the Cherokee Triangle in the house that has been in Amy's family since the early 30's, and when time permits traveling to many different places around the world. Africa was on their agenda for this summer. She served on the Louisville Metro Animal Services Board and she and Todd always had two or three rescue dogs as part of their family. Currently Sauvi and Piper are in residence.
Amy led a busy, meaningful and productive life filled with family, interesting work and many friends, with the Wednesday Night Girls topping the list! In addition to her many accomplishments, she earned her instrument-rated pilot's license and went sky-diving along the way.
The family is so grateful for the world of love and support we've received during this difficult, sad time.
Visitation will be held on Friday April 12, 2019 starting at two o'clock at Christ United Methodist Church, 4614 Brownsboro Road, in the Parlor (Door 1 on West of building is closest) with a service following at four o'clock.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (2221 Merit Drive, Suite 1950 Dallas, Texas 75251 http://ovarian.org/donate/ways-to-give) or Gilda's Club of Kentuckiana (633 Baxter Ave Louisville, KY 40204 www.gck.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019