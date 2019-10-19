|
Amy Becker
Vine Grove - Amy Scheler Becker, 44, of Vine Grove, KY died October 17, 2019, with her family by her side in at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, KY. Mrs. Becker fought an eighteen-month battle with cancer with strength, power, and grace. She was kind, hardworking, loving, and a friend to anyone in need. She was a caring grandmother, loving mother, and a "rock" of support for her husband. Ms. Becker is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Brian Becker; three children, Ashley, Brenden, Camyrn Becker; one granddaughter, Ensley Becker; her parents, Ronald & Barbara Scheler; in-laws, Gary & Toni Becker; one brother, Greg Scheler; two sisters, Rhonda Quiram, Alison Williams; and a brother-in-law Gary Becker Jr; Visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM Tuesday and from 10:00 AM until 12:30 PM Wednesday at the Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY. Funeral services for Mrs. Becker will be held at 12:30 PM, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home, Vine Grove, KY with Dr. Harold Noble officiating. Burial will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central, Radcliff, KY.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation or similar organization dedicated the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure of cancer. Condolences can be expressed online at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019