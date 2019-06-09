Amy Beth Biven



Louisville - age 50, of Los Angeles, CA, passed away in Hospice Care after a long and courageous struggle with cancer. She was a 1987 graduate of Sacred Heart Academy and Catholic University of America in 1990. As a precocious, gifted young girl, Amy was the delight of her grade school teachers at St. Francis of Assisi, where she excelled and ultimately was awarded scholarships to Sacred Heart and Catholic University. During her high school years, she developed a passion for the theater, performing frequently at Walden Theatre and later at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts - MEX Theatre. Her proudest moment was a comedy routine at "Caroline's on Broadway" in New York City. Her acting skills evolved into writing which became her newfound career.



Amy was so loved, and the world has lost a great one.



She is preceded in death by infant sisters, Mary Ann and Margaret Biven; grandparents, Ann and Leo Biven and Rita and William McKnight.



She is survived by her loving parents, Larry and Cheryl McKnight Biven; sister, Elizabeth Biven and precious niece, Rita Beatrice Biven; also, a host of aunts and uncles, cousins, and countless friends.



We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to those who provided care and comfort to Amy over the past year: Friends, Sarah Francis, Karri Knudsen, Julianne Thomas, Paul Edwards, Laurel Cooper, Michelle Clements (Aunt) and Chris Ballard (Cousin).



Friends are invited to a memorial service at 11a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1960 Bardstown Road with burial in Calvary Cemetery to follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. on Friday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.



If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi School in Amy's name.



