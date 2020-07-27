1/1
Amy Ehret
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Amy Ehret

Louisville - Amy Conely Ehret, 38 of Louisville returned to her heavenly home on July 26, 2020. She was born to Leonard "Skeeter" and Maggie Ehret.

Amy was a lifetime Girl Scout, enjoyed bowling with her uncle and her grandpa, And she entered in the fair every year with her amazing baked goods. Amy graduated from presentation Academy and from Bellarmine University.

Left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents, is her brother Nick Ehret (Cindy), her beloved niece Amelia and nephew Xavier.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2 to 7 PM and again on Thursday, July 30 from 10 to 12 with the funeral to follow. All services are under the direction of arch L heady at Resthaven funeral home, 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40218.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Presentation Academy Scholarship Fund, 861 S. 4th St. Louisville, KY 40203.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved