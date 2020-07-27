Amy EhretLouisville - Amy Conely Ehret, 38 of Louisville returned to her heavenly home on July 26, 2020. She was born to Leonard "Skeeter" and Maggie Ehret.Amy was a lifetime Girl Scout, enjoyed bowling with her uncle and her grandpa, And she entered in the fair every year with her amazing baked goods. Amy graduated from presentation Academy and from Bellarmine University.Left to cherish her memory in addition to her parents, is her brother Nick Ehret (Cindy), her beloved niece Amelia and nephew Xavier.Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2 to 7 PM and again on Thursday, July 30 from 10 to 12 with the funeral to follow. All services are under the direction of arch L heady at Resthaven funeral home, 4400 Bardstown Rd., Louisville, KY 40218.Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or Presentation Academy Scholarship Fund, 861 S. 4th St. Louisville, KY 40203.