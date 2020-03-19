Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Glasscock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy Elizabeth Glasscock

Add a Memory
Amy Elizabeth Glasscock Obituary
Amy Elizabeth Glasscock

Louisville, KY - Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.

She was born on September 23, 1973 in Lebanon, Kentucky to Thomas Glasscock and Lois Luckett.

Amy is survived by her loving mother, Lois Luckett (Michael) O'Keefe, father, Thomas H. (Bessie) Glasscock, Sr., brother, Thomas H. (Alanna) Glasscock, Jr., brother, Shane (Jessica) O'Keefe, brother, Damon (Christy) O'Keefe, brother, Carl (Charlene) Hardin, sister, Bobbie Carol (Huston) Brown, her little Yorkie, Zoe, special friends, Chris Woodcock, Amy, Linda, Marty, T.J., Lisa, Cheryl, Drew & Ray.

Services for Amy will be postponed due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com for updated information.

The family requests that contributions in Amy's memory be made to Kosair Kids Center - Pediatric Therapy, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217 or Brain Injured Alliance of KY, 7321 New LaGrange Road #100, Louisville, KY 40222 or Shirley's Way, 10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, Ky 40272 (shirleysway.com).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now