|
|
Amy Elizabeth Glasscock
Louisville, KY - Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020.
She was born on September 23, 1973 in Lebanon, Kentucky to Thomas Glasscock and Lois Luckett.
Amy is survived by her loving mother, Lois Luckett (Michael) O'Keefe, father, Thomas H. (Bessie) Glasscock, Sr., brother, Thomas H. (Alanna) Glasscock, Jr., brother, Shane (Jessica) O'Keefe, brother, Damon (Christy) O'Keefe, brother, Carl (Charlene) Hardin, sister, Bobbie Carol (Huston) Brown, her little Yorkie, Zoe, special friends, Chris Woodcock, Amy, Linda, Marty, T.J., Lisa, Cheryl, Drew & Ray.
Services for Amy will be postponed due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please visit the online obituary at www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com for updated information.
The family requests that contributions in Amy's memory be made to Kosair Kids Center - Pediatric Therapy, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217 or Brain Injured Alliance of KY, 7321 New LaGrange Road #100, Louisville, KY 40222 or Shirley's Way, 10966 Dixie Hwy, Louisville, Ky 40272 (shirleysway.com).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020