Amy Elizabeth Glasscock
Louisville, KY - Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, of Louisville, KY passed away Friday March 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. For a complete obituary or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Louisville, KY - Amy Elizabeth Glasscock, 46, of Louisville, KY passed away Friday March 13, 2020. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road. For a complete obituary or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.