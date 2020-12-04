Amy HopewellLouisville - 45, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by her family and her furry feline children.She was a loving wife, daughter and sister. She will be greatly missed.Amy is preceded in death by her father, Robert Pettit and furry feline, Simba.She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Johnny Hopewell; mother, Paula Pettit; brother, Bryan Pettit (Vonda); in laws, Carroll Hopewell (Debbie) and furry felines, Abbey, Sara, and Colby.Amy obtained her BSRN at Spaulding University. She utilized her skills by caring for her family members when needed.She was an avid reader, enjoyed growing her beautiful flowers, birdwatching and rescuing lots of animals.All services were private.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Owen Funeral Home on behalf of family.