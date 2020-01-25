|
|
Amy Ritchie
Louisville - Amy (Couch) Ritchie passed away Saturday surrounded by family.She is preceded in death by her husband Jarsh B. Ritchie , daughters Gatha McStoots and Betty Carol Ritchie . Survivors include her daughter Brenda Akin (Dale Rich), 4 grandchildren Steven McStoots (Joey), Amy Holleman (Joe), Josh Akin (Jessica) and Beth Lynch (Michael) , 8 great-grandchildren and her sister Joyce Stacy.
Her funeral service will be 12 pm on Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 2 pm to 8 pm on Monday
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020