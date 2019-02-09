Ana Isabel Detjen



Louisville - Detjen, Ana, Isabel, "Izzy", 77, of Louisville, passed away peacefully at Park Louisville Personal Care on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.



Born in Camaguey, Cuba, Izzy came to the United States in 1962. She was a graduate of Murray State University, where she majored in chemistry and biology. Izzy was a Medical Technologist at the old Baptist Hospital, and retired from the new one. She held a real estate license and worked for Semonin Realtors. Izzy was an active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2000 Douglas Blvd. She traveled extensively in the US, South America, Europe and Asia.



Izzy is preceded in death by her father, Antonio Perez Gonzales. Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 43 years, Ervin Detjen, Jr.; son, Ervin Detjen, III; grandson, R.J. Goben, and dear friends of the family, Ryan Morris and Ronda Martindale.



The family would like to give a special note of thanks to the staff at Park Louisville Personal Care for the loving care they showed them during their difficult time.



Visitation will be from 2 to 8 on Sunday, February 10, at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 10600 Taylorsville Road, Jeffersontown. The funeral service will be Monday, February 11, at 10 am in the chapel of the funeral home with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery. On line condolences may be shared with the family at www.ratterman.com Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary