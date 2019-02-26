|
Anastasius "Andy" Latkovski
Louisville - Anastasius "Andy" Latkovski, 77, of Louisville, died Monday, February 25, 2019 at Nazareth Home.
Born in Daugavpils, Latvia to the late Leonard and Albina Latkovski, he was a graduate of St. Xavier High School and Bellarmine College. Andy taught English and coached tennis at St. X, worked in personnel at the Courier-Journal, and was retired from Jefferson County/Louisville Metro Government. He was also a referee with KBOA and a member of the Bonnycastle Club and St. James Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Clara Marie Bott; and his two brothers, Leonard and Tony Latkovski.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Boone; his children, Anastasia Latkovski-Tomazin (Patrick), Lex Latkovski (Meg Meredith), Dominic Latkovski (Christin), and Brennan Latkovski (Erin); his sisters, Generosa Collins (Jim), Emerita Postlewait, Aurelia Hensley (Jim), Victoria Preston, Stephanie Latkovski, and Beatrice Northcott (Chris); his in-laws, Patricia Hurt, Charlie Boone (Teresa), and Carroll McCauley (Phil); and he was beloved "Grandpa Rockbox" to his eight grandchildren, Elliott, Quincy, Max, Gracie, Gabriel, Ireland, Isaiah, and Rock.
Andy loved his many circles of family and friends and spent countless hours at his grandkids' events and with his friends from St. X, Bellarmine, "Yahoo" fishing trips, refereeing basketball, golfing, playing tennis, book clubs, and many others.
His memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. James, 1826 Edenside Ave. Memorial visitation will be from 12 Noon - 8 p.m. Thursday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent dePaul Society or Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 26, 2019