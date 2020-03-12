|
Andre Cahlomon Avere Mefford Lewis
Andre Mefford Lewis, known to his family as Solly, took his life January 17th at just 20 years old.
That boy excelled at everything he took interest in. He played football and baseball and could take on anyone in basketball. He loved making music, singing, songwriting and playing guitar. He was always up for camping, hiking and all things outdoors — especially at Red River Gorge. Nature was his refuge. He had plans to travel the country then the world, to go to college, to own land and businesses, to one day marry his girl and have a child, and to make his mark on the world in a way that helped others. He would have done all of those things and then some, no doubt.
Solly disguised his pain with the most beautiful smile, an irresistible charm, wit and sense of humor. Never made the same face twice. He was silly and adventurous and daring, in equal measure both gentle and wild, so incredibly bright and full of ideas, thought and ambition. He was so committed to overcoming suffering he wrongly believed to be self-inflicted and deserved. The pressure he put on himself to hold it together would not have been fair to even the strongest of men. He selflessly allowed all those around him to draw from his incredible strength, none of us knowing it was nearing depletion. He'd set aside his hurt and worries for anyone who needed help with their own. His heart was so full of love, especially for his family. He deserved so much more than life had handed to him and had no idea how very loved, needed and appreciated he was. There will never be another him — nothing could ever come close to recreating that beautiful boy and the world will never be the same.
Among those he beat to the finish line are his broken-hearted mother, Stacey, and brothers Ary, Jasper and Felix (Frito); the love of his life, Sydney Sostarich; the most important man in his life, his Papa, Dan Mefford; his Grammy Sissy Mefford; his Aunt Tami (cousins Shelby and Phoenix Denes and Matilda Settles); Uncle Bubby (cousins Ryleigh and Kyler Mefford); Uncle Jesse and Aunt Rhonda (cousins Maddox and Lucy Mefford); his father, Randy Lewis and brothers Kaleb, Zane and Aiden Lewis and sister Macie Johnson; and friends he loved as though they were family.
On Valentine's Day, his family and close friends gathered under the shining sun and bright blue skies in Westmoreland, Tennessee at Larkspur Conservation, a wildlife preserve, for a beautiful natural burial atop a hill, tucked between the trees and a wildflower field, honoring Solly's love of nature.
His was a fire which burned so brightly, leaving behind an everlasting bed of embers to keep warm the souls of all who gathered round him in life. We are so grateful to have been blessed with his presence, however fleeting it was, and his absence will be felt all the rest of our days. Sweet baby boy, we love you.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020