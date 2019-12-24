Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Andre Lee Williams Obituary
Andre Lee Williams

Louisville - 45, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019.

He is survived by his wife; Cristie Williams, children; Bria and Kayla Williams, step children; Ceondra, Nakisha and Mi'esha Palmer and Lavon Thornton Jr., His Parents. Siblings; Rhonda Green, Calvin and Javan Williams, Shawn and Stephon Gordon, and Antoine Graves. His grandmother Helen Thompson and 4 grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., 1935 W. Broadway. Visitation with family and friends will be from 12-2 pm Saturday as well.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
