Andre Lee Williams
Louisville - 45, died on Thursday, December 19, 2019.
He is survived by his wife; Cristie Williams, children; Bria and Kayla Williams, step children; Ceondra, Nakisha and Mi'esha Palmer and Lavon Thornton Jr., His Parents. Siblings; Rhonda Green, Calvin and Javan Williams, Shawn and Stephon Gordon, and Antoine Graves. His grandmother Helen Thompson and 4 grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 pm Saturday, December 28, 2019 at G.C. Williams Funeral Home Inc., 1935 W. Broadway. Visitation with family and friends will be from 12-2 pm Saturday as well.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019