1/1
Andrea Marie Scialdone
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrea Marie Scialdone

Louisville - Andrea Marie Scialdone, 60, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, with her family by her side in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on June 4, 1960 in Hampton, Virginia to the late Bruno Petrini and Mary Jane (Kleysteuber) Petrini. She is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Petrini, and her daughter, Natalie Petrini.

Andrea is survived by her siblings, Ron (Judy) Petrini, JoDean Smith, Marc (Penny) Petrini, Paula (David) Bilas, Lisa (Scott) Green, and Claudia (Christopher) Sullivan; lifelong best friend, Jim Preuitt; children, Mary Jane (Robert) Koch, Ian (Tausha) Campbell, Mary Cecilia (Harrison) Murk and Giles (Rachael) Scialdone; and grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, Mary Allison, McKenna, Mary Isabelle, Mary Grace, Ilar, Rosemary, and Anderson; and a host of extended family and friends.

Her family meant the world to her and she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity that will be remembered forever. Andrea was always willing to help out someone in need even (and especially) when they could not repay the favor. She was quick-witted and sincere and left each person she encountered a little better than she had found them.

She valued humility, hard work, and compassion. She believed there was always room at the table, and that what you give to others will come back to you in a very big way. Andrea had a great love for her family and was influential in the lives of dozens of nieces and nephews. She was a parish member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and her faith was of the utmost importance to her.

She had a love of investing in the lives of others; whether it was by serving meals at homeless shelters, helping elderly neighbors recover from surgery, or something in between. She was a pillar of love, support, acceptance and strength not only in her family but in the community she created for herself and will be greatly missed.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.newcomerkentuckiana.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved