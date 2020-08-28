Andrea Marie Scialdone
Louisville - Andrea Marie Scialdone, 60, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, with her family by her side in Louisville, Kentucky. She was born on June 4, 1960 in Hampton, Virginia to the late Bruno Petrini and Mary Jane (Kleysteuber) Petrini. She is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Petrini, and her daughter, Natalie Petrini.
Andrea is survived by her siblings, Ron (Judy) Petrini, JoDean Smith, Marc (Penny) Petrini, Paula (David) Bilas, Lisa (Scott) Green, and Claudia (Christopher) Sullivan; lifelong best friend, Jim Preuitt; children, Mary Jane (Robert) Koch, Ian (Tausha) Campbell, Mary Cecilia (Harrison) Murk and Giles (Rachael) Scialdone; and grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, Mary Allison, McKenna, Mary Isabelle, Mary Grace, Ilar, Rosemary, and Anderson; and a host of extended family and friends.
Her family meant the world to her and she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and generosity that will be remembered forever. Andrea was always willing to help out someone in need even (and especially) when they could not repay the favor. She was quick-witted and sincere and left each person she encountered a little better than she had found them.
She valued humility, hard work, and compassion. She believed there was always room at the table, and that what you give to others will come back to you in a very big way. Andrea had a great love for her family and was influential in the lives of dozens of nieces and nephews. She was a parish member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and her faith was of the utmost importance to her.
She had a love of investing in the lives of others; whether it was by serving meals at homeless shelters, helping elderly neighbors recover from surgery, or something in between. She was a pillar of love, support, acceptance and strength not only in her family but in the community she created for herself and will be greatly missed.
