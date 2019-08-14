|
Andrea Perkins
Louisville - Andrea Marie Perkins, 55 of Louisville, passed away on August 6, 2019 at her home.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Andrea Perkins and a sister, Tracy Robb and a niece Savannah Robb.
Andrea is survived by her children, Joe Dornatt, Alexander Perkins and Abigail Perkins and her sister, Kelly Eastin.
A funeral service to celebrate Andrea's life will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, August 16, 2019in the Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Friday from 11am until service time at 1pm..
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019