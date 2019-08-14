Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
(502) 426-9351
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
7410 Westport Road
Louisville, KY 402224100
Andrea Perkins Obituary
Andrea Perkins

Louisville - Andrea Marie Perkins, 55 of Louisville, passed away on August 6, 2019 at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Andrea Perkins and a sister, Tracy Robb and a niece Savannah Robb.

Andrea is survived by her children, Joe Dornatt, Alexander Perkins and Abigail Perkins and her sister, Kelly Eastin.

A funeral service to celebrate Andrea's life will be conducted at 1pm on Friday, August 16, 2019in the Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. Guests are invited to attend a visitation on Friday from 11am until service time at 1pm..

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
