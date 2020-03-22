Resources
Andrew Allen Brumback

Louisville - age 56,

Andrew passed away suddenly on March 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Brumback and his father, Clarence Brumback Jr.

He was survived by his step-mother Juanita Brumback; his girlfriend of many years, Rebecca Dowell; her daughters, Kaylan and Emily, and their infant son, Grayson Allen Brumback and his siters Liz Prentice and Amy Goetz; step siblings, Sue Russell and Tommy Wards. Andrew was a proud Navy Veteran, and a diehard University of Kentucky fan. He was a loving and caring man and father that will be greatly missed by all his friends and family. Andrew was, and will always be the love of Rebecca's life.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
