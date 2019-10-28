Services
A D Porter & Sons Inc Funeral Home Southeast
4501 Bardstown Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-7884
Resources
More Obituaries for Andrew Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Andrew B. Jones Ph.D. Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Andrew B. Jones Ph.D. Jr. Obituary
Andrew B. Jones, Jr. Ph.D.

Louisville - 62, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.

He was a clinical psychologist and had his own private practice, was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and a Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Stewart-Jones; brother, Reginald Jones (Debbie); sister, Karen Jones-Boyd, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 4-7pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral: 11am Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens-East.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Andrew's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now