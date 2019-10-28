|
|
Andrew B. Jones, Jr. Ph.D.
Louisville - 62, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019.
He was a clinical psychologist and had his own private practice, was a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity and a Mason.
He is survived by his wife, Cassandra Stewart-Jones; brother, Reginald Jones (Debbie); sister, Karen Jones-Boyd, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 4-7pm Sunday, November 3, 2019 at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd. Funeral: 11am Monday, November 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial: Louisville Memorial Gardens-East.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2019