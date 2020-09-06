Andrew Brian RademakerLouisville - Andrew Brian Rademaker 7/14/69 -9/5/20The astonishing light of this loving, kind, brave and talented man now shines from the moon and stars.He was known as "Awesome Andy" on the music scene for his astonishing riffs with his bass guitar, but in every step of his life he shared his wisdom, expertise, and compassion in his published writings of poetry and fiction, his teaching of school age children who were blind to travel independently, and his stewardship of nature and animals. He could melt one's heart with his big brown eyes and warm smile!Andy graduated from Western Kentucky University with degrees in English and Music and Western Michigan University with a Master's in Orientation and Mobility. He was a loving husband (Jennifer Schlechty), a very proud father (Daniel Brian Rademaker), a cherished son (Judy and Ed Rademaker), a loved nephew (William E. Anderson) , a caring cousin (Merritt Anderson), and a friend for life to many, including Meggie, faithful furry one.His bass is silent; memories are now treasures of our heart. He would be so proud to be remembered by your reaching out to one in need with a kind and helpful hand.(Due to the virus, a Celebration of Andy will be held at a later date)