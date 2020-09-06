1/1
Andrew Brian Rademaker
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Brian Rademaker

Louisville - Andrew Brian Rademaker 7/14/69 -9/5/20

The astonishing light of this loving, kind, brave and talented man now shines from the moon and stars.

He was known as "Awesome Andy" on the music scene for his astonishing riffs with his bass guitar, but in every step of his life he shared his wisdom, expertise, and compassion in his published writings of poetry and fiction, his teaching of school age children who were blind to travel independently, and his stewardship of nature and animals. He could melt one's heart with his big brown eyes and warm smile!

Andy graduated from Western Kentucky University with degrees in English and Music and Western Michigan University with a Master's in Orientation and Mobility. He was a loving husband (Jennifer Schlechty), a very proud father (Daniel Brian Rademaker), a cherished son (Judy and Ed Rademaker), a loved nephew (William E. Anderson) , a caring cousin (Merritt Anderson), and a friend for life to many, including Meggie, faithful furry one.

His bass is silent; memories are now treasures of our heart. He would be so proud to be remembered by your reaching out to one in need with a kind and helpful hand.

(Due to the virus, a Celebration of Andy will be held at a later date)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved