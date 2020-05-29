Andrew Cardwell WallingfordLouisville - Andrew Cardwell Wallingford passed away on May 21, 2020. He was a graduate of Central High School, the College of Charleston and did graduate work at the University of Louisville. Andy worked at Carroll & Company as the Director of Marketing. He was preceded in death by his father, Joe H Wallingford Jr.Andy was know for his wit, his intelligence and his compassion. He is survived by his mother, Martha Wallingford, his brothers Jay and Ed Wallingford, his dear companion, Lynne Folsom, and several nephews and nieces.A small memorial service was held at St Matthews Episcopal Church on May 28. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of thee donor's choice.