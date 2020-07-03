Andrew "Andy" D. ClarkLouisville - passed away, July 1, 2020. He was born to Esther and Steve D. Clark in Cleveland, TN.He graduated St. Helen grade school, Bishop David High School in 1967, and Bellarmine University in 1975 where he played on the golf team.Andy served in the U.S. Naval Reserve where he played on the Naval All-Star Basketball Team. He worked his entire career at Louisville Golf Club Company with many of his friends. Andy was a true sports fan, always ready to attend UL games, UK games, Nascar races, basketball games, but especially Bellarmine basketball games. He also enjoyed many hours on Rough River Lake and Annual vacations in Key West.Survivors include his constant companion, Judi Timmel; siblings, Steve R. Clark, Peggy Thompson, Debbie Clark; nieces, Mary Jude Weaver, Nikki Troxle, Meredith Thompson; and great nephews, Jax, Duncan, and Sam.Funeral services will be 4:00 p.m., Monday, July 6, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Visitation will be 1:00 p.m., until the time of service, Monday at the funeral home.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Bellarmine University.How bout them Cats! Go Knights!